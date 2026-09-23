2028 OL Rex George-Taylor Recaps His Tennessee Football Game Day Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers hosted plenty of talented players for a visit last week, including Rex George-Taylor.

George-Taylor is a three-star prospect from the state of Georgia who resides in the Rome area. He attends Darlington High School and is an offensive lineman that many schools have already started to look at. He is someone who has become a star in the state of Georgia and is definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Following his visit to Tennessee, he caught up with Vols On SI to detail how things went and whether he would be making a return to Knoxville, Tennessee, this season. Here is what he had to say.

Rex George-Taylor Recaps His Tennessee Football Visit

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The visit was great had a great time at Tennessee. I love the OL coaches, it was a good environment, and the energy in the stadium was insane," George-Taylor said.

George-Taylor is someone the Vols continue to push for, and the talented prospect will continue to show up as long as they show him the love that they have shown. In fact, he has already scheduled another visit with the Vols.

"Yes I do plan on returning for the Alabama game," George-Taylor said.

While there are many coaches on the staff that the talented prospect has had the chance to connect with, he connected with two coaches more than the rest.

"I connected the most with coach DC and coach Lab," George-Taylor confirmed.

His thoughts from Tennessee were something that many were interested in knowing. As expected, following an electric environment, George-Taylor was very pleased with his visit to Knoxville, Tennessee.

"I like Tennessee. It's a great school with genuine people. I am looking forward to heading back," George-Taylor said.

While the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the teams doing extremely well in their recruitment, George-Taylor is still enjoying the recruiting process.

"Tennessee is definitely a school I’m considering; however, it’s still early, and I’m not thinking too much on that right now. Football is all still new to me and I don’t believe I’ve done anything yet. I’m just focused on grinding and having a great season with my team," George-Taylor said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.