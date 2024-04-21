Volunteer Country

Where Tennessee Recruiting Sits Across Major Services

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to recruit well in a loaded 2025 recruiting cycle.

Evan Crowell

The Tennessee Volunteers have seen the 2025 recruiting class coming from a distance for a while. They invested many efforts into these rising seniors when they were underclassmen, and those efforts have paid dividends. The Vols have eight commits heading into the summer months when things really begin to heat up on the recruiting trail.

They already landed the centerpiece of their class, Brentwood Academy quarterback George MacIntyre. MacIntyre is locked in with the Volunteers and has been one of the best peer recruiters on the trail throughout this recruiting cycle. He's gotten several blue-chip prospects to campus and has them trending for several others. Moody High School safety Sidney Walton jumped on board heading into the weekend, giving the Vols three defensive back commits in the 2025 class.

Tennessee now has the No. 15 recruiting class on 247Sports, No. 14 on On3, and No. 18 on Rivals.

Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class

  • George MacIntyre, QB
  • Justin Baker, RB
  • Joakim Dodson, WR
  • Jack VanDorselaer, TE
  • Ethan Utley, DL
  • Dylan Lewis, CB
  • Tyler Redmond, CB
  • Sidney Walton, S

