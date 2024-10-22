Tennessee Trending To Land Two Huge Recruits
Tennessee is coming off a massive recruiting weekend that caught the eye of the national media. Tennessee took on the Florida Gators on Saturday and defeated the Gators in overtime. The final score was 23-17.
The Vols have two huge storylines following the game as nearly 100 recruits were in attendance.
A visit is the best way to pitch to a recruit. It’s easy to hype facilities, atmosphere, and other stuff up through an online message but seeing it in person is a different story. Every prospect will form an opinion on their biggest keys and how that specific school does with those priorities. Following visits is when you start to feel where a prospect stands with the school.
Tennessee is trending for two talented recruits following the Tennessee and Florida game. One of the recruits wasn’t even on campus for the game.
The first recruit is 2025 Isaiah Campbell. Campbell. Campbell is a high four-star defensive lineman recruit who was formerly committed to the Clemson Tigers before de-committing. Tennessee has been recruiting the talented defensive lineman seven while he was committed. The Vols were one of two legitimate options for the talented recruit as the other would be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Many would anticipate Tennessee to have only one visit with the talented recruit before he chooses a school and the Vols are expecting him to be on campus for his first visit to Tennessee as the Crimson Tide comes to town. Tennessee seems to be a huge leader in the recruitment of Campbell as he is now on commit watch. Tennessee will likely be done in the 2025 class if or once they land the talented Southern High School star from North Carolina.
The second and last recruit highlighted is from the 2026 class. The Vols currently have two commits from this class. Those commits are the No. 1 player in the nation Faizon Brandon at QB and Carson Sneed who is a four-star at tight end. Many anticipate the 2026 class to be much better than the stacked 2025 class. The recruit highlighted today is Tristen T.K. Keys. Keys is expected to be a five-star down the road but is currently a high four-star wide receiver from Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Keys has offers and interest from many top schools including Alabama, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and many more. The Vols are the clear leader for Keys at this point following the visit. It is uncertain when he will commit to a school but if he was to pull the trigger today, the choice would likely be Tennessee. Tennessee has already highlighted many wide receivers from this class and Keys is the likely No. 1 target on the board.
Make sure to check out the video below to learn even more.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports