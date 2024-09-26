Tennessee Vols Commit Jayden Loftin Reassures His Tennessee Commitment
Tennessee has done a great job so far, locking down its class in the 2025 cycle. Through the cycle, Tennessee has landed guys from all over the country including Jayden Loftin who is from New Jersey.
Loftin is a four-star edge rusher from Somerville High School in Somerville, New Jersey. The talented prospect has been committed to Tennessee since June 12th.
Recently, the talented prospect caught up with Tennessee on SI to let Vols fans know how he is doing and where his commitment stands.
“We are 4-0 so we are doing good. We just got to keep our head down and keep going,” Loftin stated in reference to his high school program. He seems to be content with his senior season. He also confirms he is content with his Tennessee decision still to this day. Loftin says, “I will always love Rocky Top nothing will ever make me regret my decision.”
Although the recruit is happy with his decision that hasn’t stopped other programs from trying to flip the prospect. “Some schools have tried to hit me up and persuade me to flip but I’m fine where I’m at,” the New Jersey edge rusher said. He will be back on campus at the very next home game as the Vols will take on the Florida Gators. “I’m planning on making it to the Florida Vs. Tennessee game as of now.” He won’t be visiting any other schools. He goes on to add, “I won't be visiting anywhere else.”
A big part of being a commit is getting other players to campus with you. Peer recruiting is something that has helped Tennessee along the way. Loftin left a message for any recruit who may be considering the Vols as of now. “Anyone who wants to come compete for a national championship they know where to call home.”
