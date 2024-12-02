Tennessee Volunteers Football Commit Christian Gass Is A Big Name To Watch On Early Signing Day
Christian Gass is a big headline for the Vols as the Bulldogs have been pushing hard for him.
Tennessee is battling the Georgia Bulldogs for more than one of their current commits as the Bulldogs are looking to add to their class and the Vols look to retain theirs. Tennessee commit Christian Gass is near the top of Georgia’s priority list as Wednesday’s Early Signing Day quickly approaches.
Gass is a linebacker from Eastside High School in Covington, Georgia. He is a long-term Georgia target dating back to when Tennessee target Jadon Perlotte was still a Bulldogs commit.
Gass has attended Georgia as a visitor since committing to the Vols and has also attended the Vols since his commitment. Tennessee had him back on campus recently which was a great sign for the Vols and Vols fans. The four-star did allegedly visit Georgia for the Tennessee vs Georgia game however many cannot confirm this to be true. The question remains “If he did visit was he there for Georgia or Tennessee?”
Tennessee will have a huge sigh of relief if Gass ends up in their class as many labeled him as the steal of the class when he pulled the trigger on the Vols.
