Tennessee Volunteers Football Commit Lagonza Hayward Shuts Down Rumors To Flip To Georgia
Lagonza "Shaedy" Hayward shuts flip rumors down despite hard push from the Georgia Bulldogs.
Tennessee has done well in recent years when it comes to the recruiting scene. They land tons of talented recruits but what is most fascinating is the fact they hardly ever have de-commitments or flips.
They had one flip as Douglas Utu flipped his Vols commitment to join his high school teammate at Oregon. They have also only had one de-commitment as Shamar Arnoux de-committed from the Vols earlier in the year.
Tennessee has had some scares from one of their top commits Lagonza Hayward who has been actively recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs. “Shaedy” Hayward took to social media to shut these rumors down as he confirmed “I’M NOT FLIPPING” on X on Wednesday.
Hayward is a four-star safety from Toombs High School which is in Lyons, Georgia. He ranks 4th among players at his position and 76th overall. Hayward will likely be a player you see very early on at Tennessee.
Early signing day is in December and the Vols will continue to recruit their commits up until they make it to campus. They will also be in an attempt to do what Georgia is doing as they are hopeful to flip some targets.
