Tennessee Volunteers Football Target Isaiah Campbell Sets Commitment Date
Tennessee recruiting target Isaiah Campbell has announced his commitment date.
The Tennessee Volunteers, as is every college football program, are working on putting the finishing touches on their 2025 recruiting class with early national signing day approaching rapidly. The Volunteers still have some names on the board that they are trying to lock down and one of them is defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell. On Wednesday, it was announced he will make his commitment on Dec. 4th and will choose between Tennessee and North Carolina.
Campbell is rated as a four-star prospect, the 37th-best player in the country, the fifth-best defensive lineman in the class and the second-best player in the state of North Carolina. It seemed like Clemson was maybe going to take this down to the wire but the list has now been cut to just Tennessee and Tar Heels. It is worth noting that UNC announced on Tuesday of this week the firing of head coach Mack Brown. Certainly has to have Volunteer fans feeling good about their chances for this one.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- David Sanders Jr., OL
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Lagonza Hayward, S
- Sidney Walton, S
- Onis Konanbanny, CB
- Grady Dangerfield, K
- Daune Morris, RB
