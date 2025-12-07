National Analyst Evaluates Tennessee Football DB Signee Jamyan Theodore

The Tennessee Vols have been one of the teams that has established its base in recruiting, as it has become visible what their base exactly is. This is even something that head football coach Josh Heupel has discussed.

The Tennessee Vols can recruit anywhere in the south, and have found themselves in a successful position everywhere across the nation at some point. However, there is one place that the Vols have been recruiting to be the base of each class. That state is the easily guessed state of Tennessee, as building an in-state class, which helps skyrocket the Vols' recruiting outside the state.

The Vols have been building from the inside out for quite some time, but this go around, their in-state class has more potential than they usually do, which is something that is worth taking note of.

The Vols have landed many different prospects from inside the state lines, and some of the players that they landed aren't actually from the state of Tennessee, but instead from Canada, and transferred in from Canada to a private school in Tennessee. That includes their defensive back commit from the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Baylor School is a place the Vols have been recruiting heavily, as they have multiple Baylor School players on their team currently, and they have many more that they hope will come. Two more are joining through the class of 2026, including Jamyan Theodore. Theodore is a defensive back recruit who has a lot of potential, but what exactly will he bring to Knoxville?

Here is what Gabe Brooks from 247Sports had to say in his evaluation.

Gabe Brooks Evaluates Jamyan Theodore

Tennessee football defensive back commit Jamyan Theodore | Dale Dowden/Vols on SI

"Hyper-aware cornerback prospect with valuable two-way experience and corresponding ball skills. Adept at breaking on throws from off coverage and will get mitts in the catch window even if the INT isn't there. Terrific ball production across sophomore and junior seasons with 11 total INTs. Offensive reps foster ball skills and awareness. Locates the ball in myriad coverage scenarios. Could provide flexibility in the secondary with anticipatory acumen and ball-hawking play style that translate to safety and nickel as well. Displays the desired competitive field demeanor for the corner position. Limited track and field catalog suggests room to improve explosiveness. Projects to the Power Four level as a natural corner with potential position flexibility who could become a quality starter with special teams value."

