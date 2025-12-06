National Analyst Evaluates Tennessee Vols Signee Jowell Combay

The Tennessee Volunteers have the opportunity to make the most of what they have when it comes to the 2026 class, as they have done a fantastic job recruiting in many different areas and at many different positions, which is all you can ask for out of this staff, which has absolutely dominated the scene at times.

This is arguably Josh Heupel's best class in the history of his time as a head football coach, as he has had the chance to recruit the 2026 class heavily, and did a very good job landing the best of the best at many different positions, but what I am even more impressed with is his ability to land players that are a bit more under the radar. The talented coach was able to make a difference in that category. This includes some of the defensive backs that they landed. One defensive back in particular who made the headlines is Jowell Combay from Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia.

Combay is 1/2 of the duo that the Vols landed in July, as he is teammates with star linebacker Brayden Rouse. Combay is a guy that has been under the radar, but also has a lot of potential to be a DUDE in the Tennessee system.

What will the Vols be getting out of Combay? Here is an honest evaluation from National analyst Hudson Standish from 247Sports. He even details in the write-up that he believes he can be a huge impact player on Saturdays.

The Evaluation Made By Hudson Standish Covering Vols Signee Jowell Combay

Jowell Combay on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Jowell Combay

"Instinctive safety who plays with range in single-high looks and can rally to the football. Estimated to hover around 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, frame and athleticism have not been verified in a third-party combine but owns track and field multi-sport highlighted by a 42-4 PR in the triple jump. Playmaker at the catch point on both sides of the ball who will make high-degree-of-difficulty snags at the top of the ladder. Smooth in his backpedal with the ability to quickly flip the hips and explode in any direction. Will bait quarterbacks into throws as a zone defender and promptly dart into passing lanes. Displays plenty of promise defending the run and first level passes, and takes proper angles on a consistent basis. Should be viewed as a Power Four caliber safety prospect who could develop into an impact starter on Saturdays."

