Former Tennessee Football Player Shares Honest Statement on Legend Bey Situation

The Tennessee Volunteers have been dealing with some issues when it comes to their signing day class for the early signing period. They landed a total of 28 signees officially. The Vols had the chance to have one of the better days in the early signing period, as they flipped many prospects and they landed the commitment of many other prospects. One of the prospects that they were able to flip is a former commit.

That former commit being Legend Bey, who flipped from the Tennessee Volunteers to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the cycle, but that didn't last very long. The Tennessee Vols were able to flip the wide receiver prospect back in the end, as they were able to flip him on Wednesday. The Vols got him to sign, but did he want to? In a comment made on social media, Bey released a statement that left fans questioning things.

"Good Afternoon, I was just recently logged out of my IG and probably will be logged out of this Account as well by my older brother who has access to my account because I won’t sign to the school him and my mother wants- Legend Bey."

A former Tennessee player shared his thoughts on the situation. That player is Kahlil McKenzie, who spent many years with the Vols as a defensive lineman. Here is what he had to say.

Kahlil McKenzie Comments on Legend Bey Situation

Sep 26, 2015; Gainesville, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie (1) rushes as Florida Gators offensive lineman Richerd Desir-Jones (68) blocks during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

"I really hope this Legend Bey news all gets settled and figured out !! Family is one of the hardest things to navigate as an athlete, especially when your future money, etc, is involved. Praying he gets the opportunity to go where his heart desires and his family can support him!"

This would be followed by even more information from the Texas High School prospect. Here is what Bey said in a TikTok comment.

"Unfortunately it's true, But I would like for everyone to give my mom the upmost respect. I turn 18 in 20 days so it most likely will be Go Bucks," said the talented prospect in a TikTok comment.

The saga is continuing, and will likely continue, as this is something that has been in the headlines for quite some time. This has even led to the Ohio State Buckeyes fan base to start a #FreeLegend movement on social media. Bey will turn 18 on December 24th, and there is a chance that he seeks a release.

More Vols News