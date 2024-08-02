Where Will Faizon Brandon Commit?
2026 five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon (Greensboro, N.C.) will commit on Saturday, and the Tennessee Volunteers are among the finalists.
Grimsley High School quarterback Faizon Brandon will announce his college commitment on Saturday afternoon; he'll decide between Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, and Tennessee. Brandon threw for 36 touchdowns against just three interceptions during his sophomore season, earning the attention of many across the national ranks.
The Volunteers have done a nice job pacing the race throughout for the No. 10 prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. They settled on him as their top target in the class and worked quickly to get him to campus frequently. Brandon has built solid relationships and a comfortable foundation in Knoxville, Tennessee, ahead of his announcement on Saturday.
Tennessee currently doesn't have a commitment in the 2026 class but hopes to land Brandon on Saturday and move from there. They have continued raising the standard in recruiting under head coach Josh Heupel, and their goals in the 2026 cycle aren't any different. We lean toward Tennessee heading into Brandon's announcement, as it's always been the choice that has made the most sense to us.
Volunteer Country Prediction: Tennessee
