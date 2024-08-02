Tennessee Volunteer Christian Moore Already Promoted by LA Angels
Former Tennessee Volunteer Christian Moore has already been promoted by the Los Angeles Angels.
The 2024 MLB Draft took place just last month and former Tennessee Volunteer Christian Moore was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the first round with the eighth overall pick. It was then announced that Moore would be starting with the Low-A Inland Empire but after just two games, Moore has already been promoted to Double-A.
Seven of the top-10 picks from this class have not even made their debuts while Moore is already shooting up the ranks. Moore in his two games had five hits in 11 at-bats, a home run and six RBI. It's about as good of a start to a professional career as you could ask for from Moore. The second baseman inked his first professional contract for $4,997,500.
Moore posted an incredible 2024 season stat line. He was a crucial piece to Tennessee's national championship-winning team. Over his three years at Tennessee, Moore finished with a .338 batting average, 61 home runs, 160 RBI and 162 starts, which is ironically the same number of games in a full MLB regular season. He also became just the second player ever to hit for the cycle during the College World Series.
He reeled in multiple national awards following the 2024 college baseball season including multiple outlets naming him a first-team All-American. He is the seventh Volunteer to be drafted in the first round since 2015. Moore is expected to be the first of many Volunteers drafted in this class.
