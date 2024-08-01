Where Will Juan Gaston Commit - Will it Be Tennessee?
Where will four-star offensive lineman Juan Gaston announce his commitment to between Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia football?
The Tennessee Volunteers have been scorching hot on the recruiting trail as of late and continue to shoot up the recruiting ranks. They have an opportunity to keep that momentum rolling on Friday as another top prospect is set to commit. Offensive lineman Juan Gaston will be anouncing his commitment between Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee. So where will he be committing to?
Gaston is rated as a four-star prospect, the 164th-best player in the country, the 16th-best offensive tackle and the 20th-best player in the state of Georgia for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Gaston took official visits to Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oregon this summer in that order.
Georgia has seemingly felt like the leader in this recruitment and still remains in a good position as the commitment date closes in. It's not often that Georgia lets a prospect like Gaston get out of the state, but Tennessee has made things interesting as of late. The Volunteers are certainly a team to keep an eye on in this one, and Volunteer fans can remain optimistic leading into Gaston's commitment.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
- Darrion Smith, DL
- Da'Saahn Brame, TE
- Antoni Kade Ogumoro, OT
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.