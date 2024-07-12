Where Will Travis Smith Commit?
2025 four-star wide receiver Travis Smith (Atlanta, Ga.) will commit to one of four programs tomorrow, and his finalists include the Tennessee Volunteers.
Westlake High School wide receiver Travis Smith will commit to Alabama, Georgia, or Tennessee on Saturday. The talented Peach State native has been courted by most major programs in the SEC and is ready to end his recruitment. The Volunteers have spent months developing a relationship with Smith and ensuring he understands the fit he could have in head coach Josh Heupel's offense.
Tennessee already has two wide receivers in their 2025 class - Baylor School's Joakim Dodson and Sheffield High School's Radarious Jackson. During this recruiting cycle, they have actively courted several major prospects at that position, and landing Smith would cement another solid effort from wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope. He tallied 34 receptions for 587 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season.
Volunteer Country is officially submitting our prediction for the Vols to land Smith on Saturday afternoon and continue to add to their already impressive 2025 recruiting class.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
