Tennessee Soccer Showcases New Orange Adidas Kit

The Tennessee Volunteers have many sports that fans love to watch and keep up with, and it isn't often that the fans are able to see athletics changes across the whole network, but luckily for fans on Monday, that was the exact case for Tennessee sports in both the men's and women's categories.

The change that the sports are getting is a lengthy process that has been in the works for over a year and is finally being finalized, as they have officially made the change from Nike to Adidas for their apparel. This is big news, as they spent the last 10 seasons with Nike, and will now spend at least the next 12 seasons with the three stripes on their gear.

Speaking of gear, the teams released the first bit of their uniforms, as the orange version of each major sport was released, including the kit of the Tennessee Lady Vols soccer team, which just so happens to be the only soccer team, as they don't have a men's soccer team at the moment.

The Lady Vols soccer club is now repping the three stripes, but this time the uniforms look a bit different. In this edition of the kits, the Lady Vols will have many similar features to their former kits, but they will now have a different number font, which is still a major change. The kit itself is clean and is well represented by great details, with Tennessee's name being on the jersey, while also showing off the new apparel brand for the Vols in a big way.

Here is how the jersey looks on Shae O'Rourke.

Shae O'Rourke repping the new Orange kit for the Lady Vols. | @Vol_Soccer

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