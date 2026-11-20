The Tennessee soccer program is set to play against the Liberty Flames in a highly anticipated first-round matchup. This is a game that the Lady Vols hoped they would get, but didn't plan on, as they had a rough conference slate against the teams in the SEC, despite finishing strong against a solid Oklahoma Sooners team.

The final record for the Tennessee soccer team was 7-5-4, meaning they won seven games, lost five games, and tied in the remaining four games.

KNOXVILLE, TN - November 01, 2026 - Midfielder Ines Derrien #18 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tennessee Volunteers at Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athletics | Photo by Peyton Collimore/Tennessee Athletics

This led to Joe Kirt being relieved of his head coaching job with the Tennessee program, and later led to the hiring of Richard Moodie, the Purdue Boilermakers head coach, who is now the head coach for the Tennessee program. Of course, he will not be able to coach in this game, and will instead coach the Purdue Boilermakers through the tournament. This means that Jonathan Morgan will coach Tennessee as an assistant, leaving the Lady Vols with one more obstacle that they have to get over.

As for the Liberty Flames, they enter this game as one of the best Group of Six teams in the country. They have a record of 16-2-3, including a conference win against the Western Kentucky program. That was a 3-1 victory, which means that they are riding a solid win streak.

The rules are simple. The game will be 90 minutes long, which is 45 minutes each half, with a halftime in between. If the game is tied by the end of the first 90 minutes, there will be an extra 20 minutes, split into two periods (10 minutes each). If there is still a tie between the two teams, then there will be a penalty kick shootout to determine a winner of this game.

Fans will want to watch this game, but may not know how to. Here are the viewing details for the contest.

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How to Watch: Tennessee vs. Liberty in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament

Shae O'Rourke repping the new and bold kit. | @Vol_Soccer

• Game Day: Friday, November 20th, 2026

• Game Location: Regal Soccer Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST

• TV: ESPN +

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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