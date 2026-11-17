The Tennessee Lady Vols soccer team received some good news when it comes to their search on for a head coach, as they have hired one of the best options in the country.

It has been announced that Richard Moodie is the new head soccer coach for the Lady Vols soccer team. He has spent three seasons coaching the Purdue Boilermakers and has led his team to become a powerhouse ahead of this season's NCAA tournament. In fact, he and his team have a record of 17-2-3, showcasing a much better 2026 than what the Lady Vols soccer team experienced this season under Joe Kirt's coaching.

Danny White commented on the situation himself.

Danny White Comments on the Hiring

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard and his family back to the Volunteer State," White stated. "Richard has rapidly emerged as one of the premier offensive minds in the sport, consistently achieving success at the highest levels throughout his career. I have complete confidence that, under Richard's leadership, we will contend for conference and national championships here on Rocky Top!"

The newest head soccer coach for the Tennessee program has an overall record of 121-57-27, and has the chance to dominate at his newest destination. While many fans will be thrilled, Moodie is just as excited about the opportunity.

Richard Moodie Comments on the Decision to Join Tennessee

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"I want to begin by thanking Danny, Tara, Marshall and the entire search committee for their trust and belief in me to lead Tennessee Soccer into this new era of collegiate athletics," Moodie said, according to UTSports.com. "To everyone at Purdue, thank you for the opportunity to be part of something special and make history. The memories, relationships and experiences will stay with me forever. Tennessee has been home for much of my life, and when the opportunity arose to lead the University of Tennessee Soccer program, it was one I simply couldn't turn down. It is an incredible honor, and one I don't take lightly."

It has also been noted that he will remain with Purdue through his NCAA tournament run with the team, as the Lady Vols will be coached by interim coach Jonathan Morgan.

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