Tennessee Parts Ways With Head Soccer Coach Joe Kirt

The Tennessee Volunteers have announced a massive decision to part ways with soccer coach Joe Kirt after what appeared to be an underwhelming season in 2026. The soccer team started the season well, as they would even win six of their first nine games of the season, while also tying in the other three games.

Following that, the season would go downhill. In fact, the season would only feature one more win for the Tennessee Vols, as they were victorious in the final game of the season before ultimately closing the season with a final record of 7-5-4, which means that they missed the SEC tournament and are in a prime position to miss the NCAA tournament.

Tennessee Parts Ways With Joe Kirt

Tennessee soccer coach Joe Kirt during the NCAA college soccer game against LSU on September 21, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This left Danny White and the University of Tennessee with a big decision that needed to be handled, as they announced that they would be parting ways with Joe Kirt and would ultimately look to find a new head coach for this Tennessee soccer club. The announcement came early on November 2nd.

“Joe is a tremendous person whose dedication and passion have left a lasting impact on Tennessee soccer, both during his years as an assistant and as our head coach,” said White. “This decision was not made lightly, and it in no way reflects on Joe’s character or his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes. We are deeply appreciative of his leadership, his integrity, and the positive influence he’s had on everyone involved with our program. We will always be grateful for Joe’s service and wish him and his family all the best in the future," according to the Tennessee athletics department.

It was also announced that the team will have an interim head coach until they find the actual head coach for this soccer team, as the team is set to have Jonathan Morgan as the interim coach for now amid the search that has already begun for this team.

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