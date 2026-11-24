On Monday, Tennessee softball revealed its full schedule for the 2027 season. The Lady Vols, led by head coach Karen Weekly, are coming off their 10th Women’s College World Series appearance.

This team returns an abundance of production from 2026, added infielder Karley Shelton from the transfer portal, and a mature freshman class, giving Weekly great depth.

“It's one of the first falls in a long time where I couldn't tell you today who's going to be in the starting lineup if we were to play a game right now,” Weekly said in a recent interview with Vols on SI. “Because we just have some people we haven't been able to see enough of, but I think that's kind of a good thing that we still have that much competition going on.”

The Lady Vols will open the season with three straight tournaments on the road. Tennessee begins at the NFCA Leadoff Classic Feb. 11-14, then heads to the USF tournament Feb. 19-21 before closing February at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California, Feb. 25-27.

Tennessee's Maddi Rutan (21) celebrates advancing the runner and hitting a single during a NCAA softball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and LSU Tigers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on March 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee will host the Tennessee Invitational March 5-7, welcoming Buffalo, ECU and Samford to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The home opener is a doubleheader against Buffalo and ECU on March 5.

Tennessee sold a record-high 1,446 season tickets for the 2027 campaign, and Weekly is grateful for the support.

“We’re so blessed,” she said. “The way these fans support us, the way the Knoxville community, the state of Tennessee supports all our sports, but supports Lady Vols softball. I couldn’t be more grateful to them and [couldn’t] really be more blessed to coach at Tennessee. There’s a reason I’ve been here 25 years and would never go anywhere else. There’s no better place to coach a women’s sport.”

Tennessee revealed its Southeastern Conference slate on Sept. 9. Conference play opens with a trip to Texas A&M March 12-14. The Lady Vols will host the two-time defending national champion Texas Longhorns March 19-21 and head coach Patty Gasso and the Oklahoma Sooners April 2-4.

KNOXVILLE, TN - May 22, 2026 - Pitcher Sage Mardjetko #6 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during game two of the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament Super Regional between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Drew Garrison/Tennessee Athletics

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Tennessee hosts Georgia April 23-25, a rematch of the 2026 Super Regional the Lady Vols won to clinch their spot in the Women’s College World Series. The Lady Vols also host Missouri and travel to LSU, Auburn and Arkansas before the SEC Tournament May 11-15.

Midweek games include home dates with Western Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee and Tennessee Tech, along with road trips to Texas State, Belmont and Marshall.

Below is the full 2027 schedule.

2027 Tennessee softball schedule

Feb. 11-14: NFCA Leadoff Classic

Feb. 19-21: USF tournament

Feb. 25-27: Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic (Cathedral City, California)

March 5-7: Tennessee Invitational (Buffalo, ECU, Samford)

March 10: at Texas State

March 12-14: at Texas A&M*

March 17: vs. Western Kentucky

March 19-21: vs. Texas*

March 23: vs. Jacksonville State

March 25-27: at LSU*

March 30: vs. Middle Tennessee

April 2-4: vs. Oklahoma*

April 9-11: at Auburn*

April 13: at Belmont

April 16: vs. Tennessee Tech

April 20: at Marshall

April 23-25: vs. Georgia*

April 30-May 2: at Arkansas*

May 6-8: vs. Missouri*

May 11-15: SEC Tournament

*SEC game

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