Tennessee softball wrapped up eight fall exhibitions with more competition for starting spots than head coach Karen Weekly has seen in a long time.

“I think from an offensive perspective, there’s just a lot more competition,” Weekly said. “We’re hitting the ball a lot harder. I think the gap between people, maybe from last year to this year, has closed.”

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers outfielder Taelyn Holley (27) heads towards home and slaps hands with head coach Karen Weekly after her solo home run in the fifth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the NCAA WomenÕs College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few injuries kept her from getting a full look at everyone, and she told me she couldn’t name a starting lineup if the Lady Vols had to play a game right now. I asked her who stood out as most improved. She named four hitters and a pitcher before saying she could keep going.

“I could probably go on and on because there’s so many that I felt, especially from an offensive standpoint, made good jumps,” Weekly said.

Emma Clarke

Clarke led Tennessee with 14 home runs in 2026, drove in 37 runs and slugged .583. Weekly put her at the top of the list anyway.

“I would say Emma Clarke is one,” Weekly said. “And that might sound crazy because Emma Clarke was already a high-level performer for us, but she just took another big step in being a beast. That’s what we call her.”

For Clarke, Weekly said that means going to the plate ready to attack every time. The coaches saw it in her exit velocity.

“Just being consistent in going to the plate with a beast mindset,” Weekly said. “And for her that’s letting go and just attacking when she’s in there. And I think we saw her exit velos consistently jump because of that.”

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers infielder Emma Clarke (13) hits a walk-off home run in the ninth inning beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

She’s made improvements on defense, too. Clarke moved around in 2026 from first base and ended up playing a lot of second. This fall she took over at third, and the position is hers now. One of my biggest observations this fall was Clarke's fluid action in that position. She just has a natural flow there.

“She’s really taken to third base,” Weekly said. “I think a first baseman has to be concerned about getting back to the bag. So sometimes they don’t feel the freedom to range for balls, especially to their right. I think moving her off first base allowed Emma to do one of the things she does best and does most naturally, which is get after balls horizontally.”

Elsa Morrison

“Another one that has made significant improvements and pretty significant adjustments mechanically is Elsa Morrison,” Weekly said. “And she’s also one that has the power to be in a 4 or 5 spot for us in a lineup and really drive in runs for us.”

Morrison already drove in 37 runs last season, tied with Clarke for third on the team, and added 13 doubles and seven home runs.

Tennessee Lady Volunteers catcher Elsa Morrison (22) hits a home run in the second inning during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 28, 2026. Tennessee won 6-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

She spent this summer and fall rebuilding parts of her swing, which is a lot to take on with a lineup spot already in hand.

“She made some changes in her mechanics that, quite honestly, aren’t easy to do,” Weekly said. “But it demonstrated a pretty high level of buy-in from her.”

Bella Faw

Faw started 60 of 61 games last season but hit .202 with two extra-base hits. She rarely struck out, just 13 times in 109 at-bats, and led the team with 11 sacrifice hits. Weekly said her contact has been better this fall.

“I think another one that has improved quite a bit is Bella,” Weekly said. “Saw some good improvement in her at-bats. Some more consistency in good contact. Just a better understanding of her swing.”

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Taelyn Holley

Holley got on base at a .427 clip in 2026, second on the team behind Sophia Knight, and her 27 walks had a lot to do with it. She also hit .286 with 11 doubles and six home runs.

The work this fall has been on her swing path. Holley, much like her teammates, have bought in to what associate head coach Ehren Earleywine is teaching. The hitting mechanics are much improved from the 2026 season.

“Another one would be Taelyn Holley,” Weekly said. “I think she is learning how to flatten out her swing so that she can get to more pitches, and made a lot of improvement on that.”

Erin Nuwer

Weekly said she was excited about several of her pitchers, but she started with Nuwer.

“I’m just so excited to see what Erin Nuwer does this year,” Weekly said. “Really excited. Erin’s always had the stuff. Her mentality has improved. She wants the ball every single pitch, every single inning, every single day.”

Tennessee Lady Volunteers pitcher Erin Nuwer (33) throws a pitch during a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Associate head coach Megan Rhodes Smith also named Nuwer her most improved player this fall. That’s saying something for a pitcher who went 15-1 with a 1.01 ERA last season and held opponents to a .149 average. She threw 96 2/3 innings, third on the staff behind Karlyn Pickens and Sage Mardjetko, and that number should go up in 2027.

“And that’s what you want in the circle,” Weekly said. “You want a competitor who’s a dog out there, and that’s Erin. And I’m just really excited to see what kind of season she has.”

Roster depth

A name I have to mention is Karley Shelton. The transfer from South Carolina is one of the top five hitters Weekly said she’s ever coached, and she joins a lineup that already has great hitters. The firepower in 2027 should be at an all-time high in Knoxville.

I asked Weekly if this was one of the deepest rosters she’s had. She said she thinks it is.

“I just don’t see a gap from like 9 to 15 or 15 to 20 or anything like that,” Weekly said. “They’re really compressed in how competitive they are with each other.”

Jun 1, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers infielder Bella Faw (12) throws to first for an out in the third inning against the Texas Longhorns during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that many players pushing for spots, putting together a starting lineup may be the hardest decision Weekly has had to make in a while.

“What’s nice about that is eventually you have to decide on a starting nine,” Weekly said. “But knowing that if you have an injury, if you have an illness, if anybody is struggling for any reason, that you have people who are prepared.”

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