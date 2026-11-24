Georgia outlasted No. 11 Tennessee volleyball in five sets in the SEC Tournament semifinals Monday at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, winning 22-25, 25-17, 31-29, 26-28, 15-6.

Kennedi Rogers posted a career-high 31 kills, and the Lady Vols saved two match points in the fourth set to force a fifth.

Bianna Muoneke answered with a career-high 35 kills for the Bulldogs, then served a 9-0 run in the fifth set to put it away. After the match, head coach Eve Rackham Watt, setter Caroline Kerr and opposite hitter Jalyn Stout spoke with the media.

Rackham Watt's opening statement

“Congratulations to Georgia. They played an outstanding match. Really clean. They were great defensively. Made things really tough on us today. We're disappointed in the outcome, obviously. But we still feel like we have more volleyball to play, and we'll regroup and look forward to the NCAA Tournament.”

Rackham Watt, asked about how the team fought back after dropping the third set to force a fifth

“I would expect nothing less from this group. They've shown they're fighters all year long. They're grinders. They're not afraid of the moment. They're not afraid to compete. They're not afraid to be down.

“They've had a tremendous season, and a lot of it is because of these two guys [Caroline Kerr and Jalyn Stout] and just their heart and their will and their competitiveness. So I would expect nothing less than for us to play as hard as possible.”

Tennessee volleyball's Maggie Dostic (15), Chelsea Sutton (16), and Caroline Kerr (to the right) during the SEC Semifinal vs. Georgia | SEC

Kerr, asked what she's telling the team as a senior leader to refocus for the NCAA Tournament

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“I'm not going to let this loss cut any run short of this postseason for this group. This group is too good. So it's kind of what I said in the locker room. It just won't happen.”

Stout, asked what she's telling the younger players about moving past the loss

“It sucks, but you got to move on. We have a lot more games to play, and we're ready for it. We need to go back in the gym and work our a** off. This time last year I lost and I wasn't able to play in the postseason. So I'm excited to show what we can do.”

Rackham Watt, asked about the biggest focus heading into the NCAA Tournament

“I think the biggest thing is to be ready for the moment and to know that it will be tough. Every opponent we play will be good and well coached and organized, and so we know that the moment will be important for us to execute.

“And so for us it's just, as Jalyn said, we got to get back to the gym and we'll watch some film and figure some things out and work in practice to improve. No one area, no magic pill. We got to execute in the moment and be consistent.”

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