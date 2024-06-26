Tennessee Baseball's Chance at Repeating as College World Series Champions
The Tennessee Volunteers just finished off the programs first national title in baseball. Head coach Tony Vitello's first season in 2018 was a (29-27) season that saw them finish tied for sixth in the Southeastern Conference. Just six seasons later, and the Tennessee Volunteers have gone to the College World Series three out of the last four seasons and have just finished off a historical year culminating in a national title.
So, albeit a bit unfair and perhaps a bit early... what are there chances to repeat as national titles? They would be the seventh team in College Baseball history to do so, and the first since 2011/2012 South Carolina. Let's first look at the projected losses.
Seniors:
- LHP, Kirby Connell
- LHP, Chris Stamos
- UTL, Ethan Payne
- C, Cal Stark
- LHP, Zander Sechrist
Draft Eligible with High Grades
- 2B, Christian Moore
- 3B, Billy Amick
- 1B, Blake Burke
- OF, Dylan Dreilling
- P, Drew Beam
- OF, Kavares Tears (Eligible RS Sophomore)
- RHP, Aaron Combs (RS Junior)
- RHP, AJ Causey (Junior)
- OF, Hunter Ensley (RS Junior)
The Vols should see a pretty dramatic overhaul of their roster one way or the other. However, there are signs of life from the younger players on this roster, and Vitello has clearly shown the ability to replenish the roster. Keynote additions like Billy Amick from Clemson and RHP, Nate Snead from Wichita State had a direct impact on the winning this season for the Volunteers.
Also, it's not like Vitello and the Vols didn't overcome doubts this season, they weren't the prohibitive favorite to win the title until well into the year.The Vols were ranked ninth on the preseason polls entering the year.
So, what are the odds that Tennessee repeats as national champions? Well... it seems like they are gonna have similar odds as they had this season to win the national championship. Perhaps the biggest hurdle to overcome will be the homerun production that was unprecedented in the BBCOR era. The Vols' 184 home runs were just shy of the NCAA Record set back in 1997 by the LSU Tigers. The 184 home runs shattered the BBCOR era record and finished with 33 more home runs than Georgia who finished second with 151. It was a smattering of baseball in 2024 that led to a title.
