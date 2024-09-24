Three Tennessee Defenders Lands On All-SEC Week Four Team
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a win over the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners were ranked 15th at the time and the Vols got the job done as they defeated Oklahoma 25-15 covering the -7.5 spread. This was thanks to many factors, especially the defense who continued their dominance.
Tennessee had a great showing on all three levels and it showed in the statistics. PFF released their SEC Team Of The Week based on their ratings and their performance.
Three of the Tennessee defenders made the list.
The first Vol defender to make the list was Joshua Josephs who was the clear fit favorite to be on the list. Josephs was the highest-rated run-defender in the nation in week 4. Josephs had three total tackles on the day with a fumble recovery to put the cherry on top.
He was joined by fellow defensive lineman Elijah Simmons who took on a bigger role this past weekend. Simmons got off to an early start getting his paws dirty as the talented defensive tackle would be the star of the first drive with a huge TFL. He finished the game with one tackle and one TFL.
The final player to make this list was the true defensive MVP of the day, Jermod McCoy. McCoy was the highest PFF-rated defensive back in the SEC entering week 4 and that stock shot up. McCoy would get his first interception in the game as he would bait Jackson Arnold into the pass through a smooth zone coverage. McCoy would be targeted four times and wouldn’t allow a single catch finishing the game with a single pass breakup and a single interception. McCoy played 48 snaps.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.