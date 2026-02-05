Game Day Predictions: Lady Vols vs. Lady Bulldogs

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are set to take on the Georgia Lady Bulldogs in one of the better contests of the season on paper. This game is going to be a crucial one, especially for the Lady Vols, who have the chance to win this one before they enter one of the toughest stretches any team will see in the SEC or even the nation.

This game is set to begin at 6:30 P.M. EST and will be one of the premier games across the nation on Thursday. This contest will be a great measuring stick, which is why each of our staff members put a prediction in for who they think will win, what they think the score will be, and why they think this will be the case come Thursday night. Here are the predictions from the Vols on SI staff entering the game on Thursday.

Wesley Powell - Lady Vols 77, Lady Dawgs 66

Feb 1, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Talaysia Cooper (55) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Lady Vols are looking for revenge after getting blown out by UCONN. Leading scorer this season, Talaysia Cooper, was held to 8 points, and I don’t see that happening again. She has at least 14 in 3/5 games. This will play the biggest factor in Tennessee's win."

Dale Dowden - Lady Vols 72, Lady Dawgs 68

Feb 1, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Kim Caldwell watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"As the Lady Vols continue to find their identity as a team, the players continue to work hard and aim high. This in-conference match-up should spark a little extra fight as the Lady Vols head to Athens looking for a road victory."

Caleb Sisk - Lady Vols 81, Lady Dawgs 73

Tennessee guard Mia Pauldo (13) is fouled by Mississippi State guard Trayanna Crisp (4) during a women's college basketball game between the Lady Vols and Mississippi State held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I believe that this will be one of the better offensive performances by the Lady Vols, as they will look to put the Bulldogs away early. I don't think that will happen as the Dani Carnegie-led Bulldogs will look to make some noise in this one. The Bulldogs have the chance to shut the Lady Vols down, but I believe there will be some twin magic. This is a game that the Lady Vols have the chance to win, but if they are going to do that, they will have to be able to get to the rim, and this is something that they have been improving upon. I look for this game to end in favor of the Vols to help catapult them into a tiring conference schedule in February. Mya and Mia Pauldo are the keys to success in my book."

