Game Day Predictions: Lady Vols vs. Lady Bulldogs
In this story:
The Tennessee Lady Volunteers are set to take on the Georgia Lady Bulldogs in one of the better contests of the season on paper. This game is going to be a crucial one, especially for the Lady Vols, who have the chance to win this one before they enter one of the toughest stretches any team will see in the SEC or even the nation.
This game is set to begin at 6:30 P.M. EST and will be one of the premier games across the nation on Thursday. This contest will be a great measuring stick, which is why each of our staff members put a prediction in for who they think will win, what they think the score will be, and why they think this will be the case come Thursday night. Here are the predictions from the Vols on SI staff entering the game on Thursday.
Wesley Powell - Lady Vols 77, Lady Dawgs 66
"Lady Vols are looking for revenge after getting blown out by UCONN. Leading scorer this season, Talaysia Cooper, was held to 8 points, and I don’t see that happening again. She has at least 14 in 3/5 games. This will play the biggest factor in Tennessee's win."
Dale Dowden - Lady Vols 72, Lady Dawgs 68
"As the Lady Vols continue to find their identity as a team, the players continue to work hard and aim high. This in-conference match-up should spark a little extra fight as the Lady Vols head to Athens looking for a road victory."
Caleb Sisk - Lady Vols 81, Lady Dawgs 73
"I believe that this will be one of the better offensive performances by the Lady Vols, as they will look to put the Bulldogs away early. I don't think that will happen as the Dani Carnegie-led Bulldogs will look to make some noise in this one. The Bulldogs have the chance to shut the Lady Vols down, but I believe there will be some twin magic. This is a game that the Lady Vols have the chance to win, but if they are going to do that, they will have to be able to get to the rim, and this is something that they have been improving upon. I look for this game to end in favor of the Vols to help catapult them into a tiring conference schedule in February. Mya and Mia Pauldo are the keys to success in my book."
