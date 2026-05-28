GameDay Predictions: Tennessee Softball vs. Texas in the Women's College World Series

The Tennessee Lady Vols have everything it takes to be a successful team in the College World Series, but they will have one of the toughest draws in the tournament to go against in the first round, as they will be playing against the Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns are arguably the best-hitting team, and the perfect scenario for the Lady Vols would be to keep this game low scoring, rather than getting in a shootout, because that is likely not going to go well for the Lady Vols.

Two of the Vols on SI members from the staff recently got together to share their predictions on the game, as it is finally gameday. Here is what they came up with.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Wins 3-2

Tennessee's Sophia Knight (2) celebrates with coach Karen Weekly after hitting a home run against Georg in the NCAA college softball super regional on May 21, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This game will be the battle of Tennessee's pitching and Texas's hitting. If the Lady Vols can keep up their pitching and just do enough on the hitting side, there is no reason to believe the Lady Vols can't win this game. This game will be a dog-fight and will be the best College World Series game of the day, in my opinion. Tennessee will give up some runs in this game, but both will be solo shot home runs, which is something the Longhorns have been doing very well all season long. In the end, the Vols can get some of their top players, like Sophia Knight, around the bases to help secure their first win of the College World Series," Sisk said.

Wesley Powell: Texas Wins 4-3

Karlyn Pickens of Tennessee interviews during the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) media day at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In the battle of the UTs, Texas and Tennessee will see who comes out on top later today. Tennessee has been dominant from start to finish this year, but the Longhorns are hot at the right time. The SEC champs will be hard to take down, but Pickens and co. will try their luck. Still, I think the Longhorns are the better team, and they take this one in a low-scoring game," Powell said.

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)