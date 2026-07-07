Tennessee Announces New Orange Volleyball Jerseys

Tennessee’s volleyball team is coming off a solid season in which they made it to the semifinals of the SEC tournament and qualified for the NCAA tournament.

The ladies pulled off impressive wins over 21. Georgia Tech, Florida (in the SEC tournament), and Georgia (in a 3-0 sweep). The Volunteers even took a set from eventual finalists Kentucky in both of their games against the Wildcats.

Even though the season ended in disappointment with a loss in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Utah State, the Vols gave the fans a lot to be excited about in the future.

After spending the last 12 years with Nike, Tennessee recently left the brand to switch over to join Adidas for at least the next 10 years. The Volunteers were with Adidas before they switched over to Nike but are going back.

Jerseys have been released for all of the major sports teams over the past day, with sports like football, basketball, baseball, softball, and plenty more are getting a fresh look. The week is going to be full of jersey releases, with orange jerseys being released today, white jerseys being released tomorrow, white jerseys being released on Wednesday, and black jerseys being released on Thursday.

Like all of the sports mentioned before, volleyball is also getting a new look, and anticipation has been building from fans, coaches, and players as to what the Lady Vols will wear next season. The wait is finally over as the team's orange uniforms have been announced.

Tennessee Volleyball Announces New Jerseys

The new jerseys are a crisp, orange color with two white strips on the sides. Here’s what the jerseys look like on the new transfer from SMU, Kennedi Rodgers.

Kennedi Rodgers repping the new Volleyball orange jerseys | @vol_vball

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