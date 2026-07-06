Lady Vols Basketball Releases Brand New Orange Adidas Uniform

Tennessee sports have been a must-watch for many fans around the world as they continue to support the men and women who go and compete in front of the world with the objective of bringing a national championship back to the college that they love the most. While every offseason tends to be bitter, it is safe to say that this offseason at least brings a new flavor to the table.

That new flavor is thanks to new uniforms and jerseys across all the sports that exist, thanks to the apparel switch that has finally happened now that the Vols and Lady Vols are no longer part of the Nike brand and will now be back with Adidas after they spent 12 years with Nike. This is the exact brand that they were with prior to making the switch to Nike.

They have started to release new uniforms for multiple sports, including women's sports. The Lady Vols basketball team is just one of the many who have released their new orange uniform, and this time they will look much different compared to some of the other sports that look extremely similar.

The Lady Vols' orange basketball jersey and uniform are entirely different, as there is more of a dominant Summitt blue on the uniform, but it no longer has the checkerboard on the side. There are some major differences in this edition of the releases, as many would confirm that this is the jersey and uniform package that looks the most different out of all the sports.

Here is how the new Tennessee Lady Vols basketball orange jersey looks.

First Look at the New Lady Vols' Orange Uniform

Avery Mills in the new Lady Vols orange Adidas uniform. | @ladyvol_hoops

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)