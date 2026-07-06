Tennessee Softball Releases New Orange Adidas Uniform

The Tennessee athletics world had an up-and-down year thus far, including one of the biggest ups coming from the Tennessee softball team that made it all the way to Oklahoma City to play in the Women's College World Series. After winning their first two games of the event, they would fall short in the semis in back-to-back games against the team that they defeated in their first game of the event.

While things didn't end the way that they would have liked, they still walked out with their heads held high due to their ability to make it that far to begin with. This team was one of the better teams in the WCWS and will be one of the teams to watch out for this season for many reasons, including their new drip, which was released on Monday as part of the full athletics release of the orange jerseys for the Adidas changeover.

This change comes after the 12th year under Nike, as they will now be represented by Adidas for at least the next 10 years. This is the brand that they were with prior to joining Nike, which means they are returning to their former apparel brand and will be looking fly on the field.

The softball team will have one of the better jerseys in college softball, although there are a ton of similar details that were taken from their Nike softball jersey. This isn't the biggest change that the Lady Vols have had across their sports, but they will still have some key details changed.

First Look at the Lady Vols Softball Orange Uniform

Here is how the jersey looks on one of the star players, Sage Mardjetko, who is set to have a major season this year.

Sage Mardjetko in the new orange Adidas uniform. | @vol_softball

Sage Mardjetko in the new orange Adidas uniform. | @vol_softball

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