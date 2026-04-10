Tennessee Student Golfer Makes Masters Debut

It is one of the best times of the year for sports fans. The Masters is underway in Augusta, Georgia, with many hoping to take home, maybe, the most prestigious award in sports. Legends are made at Augusta National year after year, and this year will be no different, with some of the best golfers in the world competing to come out on top.

One such player is a sophomore at the University of Tennessee, Jackson Herrington. Herrington qualified for the Masters after finishing second in the U.S. Amateur tournament (top two qualify for the masters).

Herrington is originally from the state of Tennessee, and he graduated from Dickson County High School. He won the TSSAA Championship in 2022 after shooting six under, and now he has gone all the way to the Masters.

Herrington is one of six amateurs in the Masters this year, along with Ethan Fang, Brandon Holtz, Fifa Laopakdee, Mason Howell, and Mateo Pulcini.

How Herrington Faired on Day One

Apr 9, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jackson Herrington reacts after a putt second green during the first round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Herrington did not have his best day on day one.

He bogeyed on the first hole, but made up for it with a birdie on the second. Later on the fourth hole, which is one of the hardest holes of the course, he played it well and was just one shot off the lead at the time.

From the fifth to the seventh hole, he struggled, but he would bounce back with a birdie on the eighth hole.

After a bogey on the ninth, he sat at a plus-three halfway through the course.

He would go on to hit for par on the next three holes before getting a birdie on the 13th hole. Unfortunately, he would have two more bogeys the rest of the day and finished plus-four on the day.

He will have to have a good day two if he is to make the cut to play this weekend and to catch up with the leaders after day one, Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns, but he will have the support of the whole Volunteers fanbase behind him.

He was in a group with Angel Cabrera, the winner of the 2009 Masters, and Sami Valimaki.

Jackson Herrington Accolades

Apr 7, 2026; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jackson Herrington tees off on no. 3 during a practice round for the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Here are some of Herrington’s accolades with the Tennessee golf team and by himself, according to utsports.com

2025 U.S. Amateur Runner-Up

2024 TGA Men's Player of the Year

2024 TGA Boys' Junior Player of the Year

2024 Golfweek Preseason All-American (Third Team)

2024 Golf Channel Preseason All-American (Third Team)