Tennessee Baseball Loses Another Young Pitcher to the College Baseball Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have been in the news consistently for both good and bad news, as they continue to lose players to the transfer portal, return players for the next season, and even learn who they will be hosting on a transfer visit.

Unfortunately for the Tennessee baseball program, the newest update in the news cycle isn't the news that they would be hopeful for, as they are losing yet another young player from the pitching group.

Ari Bethea Announces His Transfer Portal Entry

Collierville’s Ari Bethea (27) reacts after striking a player out for the third out of the inning during the game between Collierville High School and Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn., on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This time around, the player that the Tennessee Volunteers will be losing is true freshman (will be a redshirt-freshman pitcher) Ari Bethea. Bethea is a righty with a ton of potential, as he was previously viewed as one of the better players in the state of Tennessee, as he played college baseball for the Collierville program.

He didn't see action in the college baseball season for the Vols, but he was expected to be a player to get action come next season, no matter how big or small the sample size would be. This was especially the case thanks to how many players the Vols lost to the transfer portal thus far at the pitcher position. They have lost a ton of pitchers of all ages and from both throwing arms, as this is one of the positions they are the thinnest at.

Bethea is one of the players who will be picked up quickly, but it remains unknown where he will be going. He will likely go somewhere where he will be receiving great playing time, so that he can see the field and find his place in the MLB Draft sooner rather than later.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)