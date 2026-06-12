Jackson Koivun On Why He's Joining the PGA Tour and Signing With Malbon

Jackson Koivun, one of the greatest collegiate golfers of all time, is officially turning pro.

“I finally hit that mental acceptance that I’m ready to go and play on the big tour,” Koivun told Sports Illustrated. “It feels like the right time. I’m ready to get out there and compete against the big boys.”

Koivun made the decision in December ahead of his junior season at Auburn. Then, he put together a historic run that cemented his place historically among the elite. Now, he’s ready to join the PGA Tour, but not before one more event as an amateur.

Koivun will play in next week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club as an amateur and will make his professional debut at the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic on July 2-5. He’ll also debut his new apparel partnership with Malbon at the U.S. Open.

Koivun earned an exemption into the 2026 U.S. Open by winning the Mark H. McCormack Medal as the top-ranked amateur in ’25. He had to remain an amateur to retain the exemption. He is also exempt for the ’26 British Open at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, July 16-19. His decision to turn pro negates that exemption.

“It’s hard to turn down major exemptions, but deep down, I felt like the time was right to turn pro and I can’t wait that long for the British,” Koivun said. “I’ll keep my fingers crossed that maybe I’ll qualify for it through the John Deere.”

Or maybe by winning the U.S. Open?

“I’m going in with that mindset,” Koivun said. “If you're not going to win, you’re already behind the pack. Obviously, it’s a tough test of golf, and there are so many good players in that field. But I’m going to go in with the self-belief that I can win it.”

Elite amateur

Koivun won 11 times in college, leading Auburn to two national championships in his three years, including this past season. He won six times this season, with an NCAA-best 68.20 scoring average, becoming the third player to win the Ben Hogan Award multiple times, along with Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg.

Data Golf ranks Koivun as the best amateur since it began tracking stats in 2010, ahead of Rahm, Aberg, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and many other current stars of the game. He’s the first player in NCAA history to win all three Player of the Year honors (Fred Haskins, Hogan, Jack Nicklaus) multiple times.

Koivun is aware of the Data Golf stat. He understands his place in the pantheon of all-time college golfers. He’s also aware that every successful professional transition involves struggling as a pro after an outstanding amateur career.

“I’m trying to mentally prepare for the fact that it’s not going to be all sunshine and rainbows out there,” Koivun said. “There’s a different aspect to the PGA Tour versus college golf. I think if I can handle the travel, week in and week out playing golf, I’ll be ok. I’m confident in my golf game, and I’m just excited to see what I can do.”

Pro gear

Koivun earned his PGA Tour card through the PGA Tour Accelerated Program. He played in six PGA Tour events in 2025 as an amateur, finishing T11, T6, T5 and T4 in his final four starts. He was three strokes behind the winner, Scottie Scheffler, at the 2025 Procore Championship.

That success, both in college and on the PGA Tour, made Koivun the top free agent in golf apparel. Malbon landing him is a major win for the lifestyle brand known for merging cultural elements from skateboarding, snowboarding, hip-hop, art, and even bird-watching into golf fashion.

“It was ambitious of us to sign Jackson, considering all the options and opportunities he has,” said Stephen Malbon, who co-founded Malbon with his wife, Erica in 2017. “He’s definitely not the cookie-cutter human or professional golfer. It couldn’t be a better fit.”

Jason Day, Charley Hull, Freddie Couples, Sungjae Im and Anthony Kim are among Malbon’s notable professional players. They’ve also collaborated with Jimmy Choo, rappers ScHoolboy Q and Chief Keef, graffiti artist Futura, the New York Knicks and other non-golf brands in the past.

Adding Koivun, 21, gives them a rising young star for the next generation.

“It’s something different than what everyone else is wearing, and I like that aspect of it,” Koivun said. “I’m wearing Malbon everywhere I go now. Their off-the-course stuff is great.”

When asked what he would wear at the U.S. Open, Koivun remained coy.

“We’re going to keep it pretty tame for now,” Koivun said.

Deere debut

Koivun was T11 at the 2025 John Deere Classic, three shots behind a playoff spot. He has family connections in the Silvis, Illinois area. He chose to debut there as a professional because of that and his solid performance at TPC Deere Run last year, which included a second-round 64.

Many great golfers jump-started their careers with their first win at the John Deere, including Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth and Payne Stewart. Is that Koivun’s goal?

“I don’t really have any goals,” he says. “I’m going to take it week in and week out. I’m going to see if I can go play well and maybe win a tournament.

“It’s all about getting comfortable on the road and getting comfortable on the courses. Staying happy and being present with where I’m at is going to go a long way for me.”

Spoken like a true professional.