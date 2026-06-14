2026 U.S. Open Odds: Scottie Scheffler Betting Favorite to Complete Career Grand Slam

In the four modern-day U.S. Opens at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, three total players have finished under par at tournament’s end. None did the last time the club hosted America’s Open Championship, when Brooks Koepka won at 1-over par in 2018.

Whether this year’s winner goes under or over that mark, one thing is clear: oddsmakers believe Scottie Scheffler is the man to beat.

Scheffler is +550 at FanDuel and +455 at DraftKings to win the 2026 U.S. Open. Those odds are nearly twice as short on FanDuel as the next closest player, Rory McIlroy, and nearly three times shorter than the third person on the board, Jon Rahm.

Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship and 2025 British Open, adding those majors to his two Masters titles. If he wins the U.S. Open at Shinnecock, he will become the seventh player to claim the modern-day grand slam. Interestingly enough, his birthday is the Sunday of the 2026 U.S. Open.

McIlroy, who completed the career grand slam by winning the 2025 Masters, and backed it up with a win at the 2026 Masters, is +1000 on FanDuel. Rahm is +1400.

The gap of separation isn’t quite as noticeable on DraftKings, where McIlroy is +940, and Rahm is +1025. If you’re betting on anyone in the Top 3, the odds are better on FanDuel.

It’s certainly not a Big 3 in golf these days. The game is rife with talent, and the top 10 of the FD oddsboard is stacked: Xander Schauffele (+1600), Tommy Fleetwood (+1800), Cameron Young (+2000), Bryson DeChambeau (+2000), Ludvig Aberg (+2000), Brooks Koepka (+2200), Matt Fitzpatrick (+2200).

Koepka, as mentioned, won the U.S. Open the last time it was hosted at Shinnecock and has won five majors in his career. Schauffele and DeChambeau are two-time major winners, with both of Bryson’s coming at the U.S. Open. Young has won twice on the PGA Tour this year, including The Players, and Fitzpatrick has won three times. Fitzpatrick also won a previous U.S. Open.

Defending U.S. Open champion JJ Spaun is +4000 at FanDuel.

Certainly, this will be no stroll to victory for Scheffler. The course presents one challenge. His competitors present another.

Scheffler has one win and three runner-ups this year, including against Rory at the Masters. He was in contention at the PGA Championship, but never made a Sunday run. No one doubts he’s the best player in the world, but being the best doesn’t guarantee anything. Tiger never won a U.S. Open at Shinnecock.

Here are the odds for the Top 30 players from FanDuel Sportsbook.

U.S. Open Odds

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +1000

Jon Rahm +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Cameron Young +2000

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Brooks Koepka +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Sam Burns +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Justin Thomas +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Justin Rose +3500

Patrick Reed +4000

Collin Morikawa +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

JJ Spaun +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Chris Gotterup +4500

Viktor Hovland +5000

Patrick Cantlay +5000

Hideki Matsuyama +5500

Joaquin Niemann +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Aaron Rai +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Robert MacIntyre +6000

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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