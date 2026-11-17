The Tennessee Volunteers are finished with their regular season, as they closed the schedule on a winning streak, including a massive defeat to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Not only have they won four straight contests, but they have swept all of those matchups.

They will now have a chance to continue this level of dominance in SEC play, as they look to finish strong in Savannah. Here is what their path to a championship looks like.

KNOXVILLE, TN - November 06, 2026 - Middle blocker Anni Tang #17 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Drew Garrison/Tennessee Athletics

First Round (Bye)

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams that will have a bye in the first round, which is a great testimony to the season that they have. In fact, they wrapped up the season as one of the top-15 teams in the country, showcasing what an electric season it was in Knoxville and the SEC as a whole. They will play on the second day of the tournament.

Second Round

The Tennessee Volunteers will play again in the second round of the SEC conference, as they will play one of two teams. Tennessee will play in the second game of the day, as they will take on the winner between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Oklahoma Sooners. This game will begin just 30 minutes after the conclusion of the 12:00 PM EST contest.

Third Round

The next game would be against the Texas Longhorns. This is a team that is ranked higher than the Lady Vols in the conference tournament, but it is a game that Tennessee could very well win. Tennessee lost in their game against the Longhorns earlier this season, but it took all five sets. This would be a great match for the Lady Vols, and one that many would tune in to.

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Semis

If they were to win that game, they would play in the semifinals the next day. They would play one of the teams on that side of the bracket, as they would match up against the Georgia Bulldogs, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Florida Gators, or the Ole Miss Rebels. The match they would want the least is the Florida Gators, who swept them in a match earlier this season.

Finals

The championship game, if the Lady Vols made it, would be a great chance for them to bring back something with great meaning, like many sports have done this decade. They would play against the Kentucky Wildcats, Vanderbilt Commodores, Missouri Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, or the South Carolina Gamecocks. The main teams that they would have to worry about are the Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores. Two teams that they have beaten in the past.

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