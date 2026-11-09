Lady Vols Star Avery Mills Shares Positive Update in Her Injury Recovery Process

The Tennessee Lady Vols are off to a great start to the 2026-27 women's basketball season, as they have picked up two early non-conference wins. Their first win was against Duquesne, as Kaylene Smikle stole the show with a near-perfect night from the field and 31 points. This set up some high expectations for their next test, which was against Coppin State on the road. In this game, the big headline was Kennedy Fauntleroy going over 1,000 career points.

While the Lady Vols have shown some firepower across the board, it is no secret that one of their best players and additions from the transfer portal has been absent from the court.

That player is Avery Mills.

Mills is a guard from Lynchburg, Virginia, who was previously with the Liberty Flames. Mills, through two seasons, has found herself in Liberty history, as she set the three-point percentage record with 43.8% in a single season, while also being No. 11 in three-pointers made with 124 through her two seasons of action.

This set the bar extremely high for her first season with the Lady Vols, which was her junior season at-large; however, the talented guard suffered a torn ACL and meniscus on June 30, 2026. This automatically set the standard for the upcoming season, as it became known that she would be out for an extended period of time, and likely the entire season.

Avery Mills Shares an Update on Her Road to Recovery

Avery Mills commits to Tennessee | Avery Mills

On Sunday, Mills showcased that she was back in the gym shooting jump shots on her Instagram story. She also captioned the story with "Little wins day by day. Thank you lord."

Per her Instagram story, Tennessee guard Avery Mills is back in the gym shooting jumpers.



Mills suffered a torn ACL in late June.



📸: averymills_/Instagram. pic.twitter.com/2Yg57svZXB — John Sartori (@JohnSartoriTV) November 9, 2026

This is a massive step forward, as this is just over four months after the injury actually happened. This means that she is on/ahead of schedule. However, while many believe that this could be a sign of her returning to the court in 2026, it still remains reasonable to believe that she will miss the remainder of the season so that she doesn't rush her rehab and will be back next season at full strength.

This is still something worth monitoring, and definitely something worth celebrating if you are a Tennessee Lady Vols basketball fan.

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