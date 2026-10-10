Kim Caldwell, Tennessee Lady Vols Set for SEC Tip-Off Ahead of New-Look Season

Caldwell, fifth-year guard Kaylene Smikle and senior guard Rylie Theuerkauf will represent Tennessee on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook, Alabama, near Birmingham.

Coach Caldwell, Kaylene, and Rylie are headed to Birmingham for SEC Tip-Off 🙌



read more: https://t.co/ItQjzKTVt2 pic.twitter.com/bG0OQ3b1Ld — Lady Vols Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) October 8, 2026

The trio will participate in interviews, a news conference, and other preseason activities. Fans can watch their joint appearance on SEC Network from 6:05–6:20 p.m. ET. The event offers an opportunity to hear from Caldwell and two experienced additions before Tennessee begins its schedule.

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Diana Collins (20) defends the shot of Tennessee Volunteers guard Talaysia Cooper (55) Thursday, March 5, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Looks to Build After NCAA Tournament Appearance

Caldwell enters her third season in Knoxville after Tennessee finished 16–14 overall and 8–8 in SEC play last season. The Lady Vols tied for sixth in the conference and extended the program’s streak to 44 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

However, Tennessee’s postseason ended in the first round with a loss to NC State.

The season included victories over ranked Kentucky and Alabama teams. Talaysia Cooper earned All-SEC Second Team honors, while Mia Pauldo received SEC All-Freshman recognition.

Those accomplishments followed Caldwell’s debut season, when Tennessee went 24–10 and reached the Sweet 16. Across her first two years, Caldwell has compiled a 40–24 record with two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball players Jada Eads (10) and Kaylene Smikle (0) at practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New Roster Brings Experienced Guards to Knoxville

Tennessee returns no starters or players from last season. Instead, Caldwell will work with an entirely new roster featuring a 13-player transfer class ranked ninth nationally by USA TODAY.

Building chemistry will be a central task as the Lady Vols bring together players with different backgrounds and experience. Smikle brings proven scoring ability after playing at Rutgers and Maryland. She has averaged 17.2 points across her college career and earned All-Big Ten recognition at both programs.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball players Shaelyn Steele (9) moves the ball as Rylie Theuerkauf (14) and Riley Makalusky (21) defend during practice on August 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, Smikle averaged 13.1 points in seven games at Maryland before undergoing surgery for a lingering knee injury. Her arrival gives Tennessee an experienced guard with a history of producing against major-conference competition. Theuerkauf joins the Lady Vols after starting 31 of 32 games for Georgia last season. She averaged 11.9 points and connected on 40.6% of her three-point attempts, ranking third in the SEC.

Her familiarity with conference opponents and perimeter shooting provide another experienced option in Tennessee’s rebuilt backcourt. The Lady Vols host Florida A&M in an exhibition on Oct. 27 before opening the regular season against Duquesne on Nov. 2 at Food City Center. Both games begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

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