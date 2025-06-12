Gerry Glasco making moves as Texas Tech loads up for another championship run
Following a historic year of success for the Texas Tech softball team, it's clear that head coach Gerry Galsco isn't content with simply making an appearance in the national championship. Based on the latest moves made by Glasco, the Red Raiders are reloading for another championship push.
In addition to the fact that star pitcher NiJaree Canady is returning for another year, Glasco has landed four of the top softball transfers in the country in recent days - including three transfers who are considered top 10 transfers.
Kaitlyn Terry (UCLA)
Terry is a left-handed pitcher who has a 41-8 career record, along with 2.50 era over the last two seasons. Although Canady will remain the headliner, having another big arm like Terry can keep the pitchers fresh for the long haul. But Terry is also skilled in the outfield, as well as with the bat. Along with playing right field, Terry also hit two home runs and accounted for 24 RBIs with a .257 batting average last season.
Jasmyn Burns (Ohio State)
In addition to being an All-American in 2025, Burns has a career batting average of .377 with 34 home runs, 109 RBIs, 20 doubles, and 71 runs scored. The elite catcher will be an instant impact player for the Red Raiders next season.
Mia Williams (Florida)
The 5-foot-10 versatile Williams starred at second base. She played in 64 games and earned numerous accolades, including being named a 2025 second-team All-American. Williams departs Florida with a .271 batting average, with 25 home runs and 44 runs batted in. Her addition, along with the transfer addition of a few other elite players, has Tech poised to dominate women's softball next season.
Jackie Lis (Southern Illinois)
Texas Tech is getting a talented shortstop in Lis, who finished last season with a .351 batting average, 10 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 44 runs. She's a three-time All-MVC First Team selection and was named 2024 Missouri Valley Conference MVP. In addition to her talent as a shortstop, Lis will undoubtedly help the Red Raiders make improvements offensively.
