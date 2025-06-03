Social media explodes after Texas Tech knocks off Oklahoma in Women's College World Series
The Texas Tech softball team was the talk of the sporting world on Monday night, as the Red Raiders knocked off the Oklahoma Sooners to advance to the WCWS Championship.
It looked like the Red Raiders were going to cruise to a comfortable 2-0 win heading into the 7th inning. But Oklahoma's Abigale Dayton smashed a two-run home run off NiJaree Canady to tie the game in the top of the 7th. With the game tied at 2-2, Texas Tech entered the bottom of the 7th with a chance to put the game away. After Mihyia Davis singled to get on base, Hailey Toney hit a double to put Davis in scoring position. Then Lauren Allred stepped to the plate and hit an RBI sacrifice fly to send the Red Raiders to the Championship.
Following the dramatic finish, social media was abuzz with fans praising the Red Raiders' incredible performance.
Up next, Texas Tech will face Texas in a best-of-three championship series beginning on Wednesday. Both programs are looking for their first national championship in program history, and it's the first time in 21 years that two teams from the same state will compete for the championship.
