CBS Sports names 3 Big 12 teams as National Championship contenders
Looking ahead to the 2025-26 college basketball season, there are a number of teams in the Big 12 that are viewed as NCAA Tournament teams. But how many of those teams are legitimate national championship contenders? According to CBS Sports, there are only three teams in the Big 12 that fit that description: Houston, Texas Tech, and BYU.
1. Houston
After losing to the Florida Gators in last season's national championship game, Houston is expected to be right back in the mix in 2025-26. The Cougars are returning three starters, including Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp, and Joseph Tugler. CBS Sports is also projecting freshmen Isiah Harwell and Chris Cenac to round out the starting five for Houston, creating what should be one of the best starting units in all of college basketball.
The belief is that Houston's size will create an issue for the opposition, and that the returning experience, along with the incoming talent, should put the Cougars right back in the championship picture.
Via CBS Sports:
"It might not be perfect right away, but Houston will be Houston on defense once the young fellas get up to speed. It needs one of its young guys (like Flemings or Miller) to pop off the bench, but Sampson's built another team capable of uncorking a run."
2. Texas Tech
After falling to the eventual national champion Florida Gators in the Elite 8, head coach Grant McCasland has assembled another impressive roster.
Along with the return of guard Christian Anderson (who averaged 10.6 ppg as a freshman), the Red Raiders also used a lucrative NIL package to keep JT Toppin in Lubbock for another year. Toppin, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, averaged 18.2 points and 9.4 rebounds last year for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech lost Darrion Williams to the portal, but brought in LeJuan Watts, one of the top transfer prospects available, as his replacement. Although CBS Sports believes Texas Tech could take a step back defensively, the belief is that the firepower on offense will more than make up for it.
Via CBS Sports:
"McCasland can go with a double-big lineup of Toppin and Bamgboye easily. He can shift his personnel to go big or small based on matchups or whoever is playing well. Giving this staff this much optionality is a cheat code. Maybe Texas Tech's perimeter defense isn't quite up to par, but Texas Tech's offense should go vroom vroom."
3. BYU
BYU's run to the Sweet 16 last year may have been just a taste of what's to come in 2025-26. CBS Sports projects the Cougars' starting lineup to feature returning starters Richie Saunders and Keba Keita, along with a pair of transfers in Rob Wright (Baylor) and Kennard Davis (Southern Illinois), and five-star freshman AJ Dybansta.
With Dybansta being projected as a future No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, BYU has assembled what should be one of the best starting units in the entire country. The versatility of this year's squad on both ends of the floor is one that should carry the Cougars beyond the Sweet 16 this year and have them knocking on the door of a national championship appearance.
Via CBS Sports:
"BYU coach Kevin Young has so many buttons he can press offensively, and the Cougs' defense should be able to play more coverages with, candidly, way better athletes. The ground that Dybantsa and Davis can cover on the perimeter is just a different level compared to previous iterations of BYU basketball."
