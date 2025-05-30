College basketball analyst Andy Katz places Texas Tech in elite status in latest power rankings
Now that the NBA Draft process has completed with the withdraw period ending on May 28th, analysts have a better picture of what rosters look like for the 2025-26 season. Based on that, a flurry of preseason polls have flooded the internet and social media. Anyone with a pulse who claims to be an expert is throwing out a ranking and trying to justify their expertise.
However, not all analysts are created equal. The Big Ten Network's Andy Katz has been a staple in the college basketball world for over 25+ years. He has worked at ESPN and is now leading the Big Ten Network's coverage of college hoops. As a very well-respected journalist, I put a little more stock into Katz's assessment of college teams, and his assessment of Texas Tech has to have Red Raider fans excited for the upcoming season.
With the Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin returning to pair up with five 4-star transfers, the Tech basketball team is loaded with immediate impact talent. Using the portal to grab players who can contribute the moment they step on campus has been a critical aspect in Tech's rise in college hoops. Preseason rankings mean very little and guarantee even less. However, seeing their team at number eight has to fire up Red Raider fans. Now the team needs to go out and execute and meet some of the lofty expectations they have earned in the off-season.
