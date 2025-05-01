FOX College Hoops: Texas Tech lands among elite in John Fanta's way-too-early Top 25
It's still early, but the Texas Tech Red Raiders are already being viewed as a team that can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament next season. Following an appearance in the Elite 8 last season, the Red Raiders are returning some significant pieces - headlined by All-American JT Toppin - and have loaded up with a Top 25 transfer portal class.
On Thursday, Fox Sports College Basketball analyst John Fanta released his post-transfer portal way-too-early Top 25, and he's got the Red Raiders sitting at No. 5. Here's what Fanta had to say about Texas Tech:
5. Texas Tech
Having All-American JT Toppin back in the fold in Lubbock instantly means the Red Raiders can reach the Final Four, especially when considering what’s around him. While we are uncertain about what’s next for Darrion Williams, who’s testing the draft waters and is in the portal, sophomore Christian Anderson is poised for a big year and LeJuan Watts (Washington State) and Donovan Atwell (UNCG) headline a top-25 portal class.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech makes strong impression on 5-star edge Jamarion Carlton
Texas Tech's Behren Morton is back in action, posts throwing session video on Twitter (WATCH)
Texas Tech turns NIL power, transfer portal wins into 2025 College Football Playoff buzz