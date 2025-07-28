Texas Tech battling Texas, Ohio State, and Maryland for five elite recruits
While preparing for year three under Head Coach Grant McCasland, Texas Tech is not just focused on the present, they are building for the future. The coaching staff has been busy handing out offers to some impressive 2026 prospects, and it appears as though the backcourt is a priority.
The Red Raiders are looking at some incredibly gifted athletes. Anthony Brown, point guard from Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.) is gaining a lot of attention, and has a connection to former Texas Tech star Elijah Hawkins. Brown was a dominant force at the Nike EYBL, earning All-Circuit honors with a 37-point performance.
Closer to home, shooting guard Dakari Spear of Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX), a top-66 recruit, is also on their radar and could be visiting Lubbock this fall. In addition, Darius Bivins of Bishop O'Connell (Washington D.C.), a consensus four-star recruit and Jalyn Collingwood of Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.), an athletic 6-foot-6 wing ranked as the no. 60 small forward in the class could also be Red Raiders.
Rounding out the list is Quentin Coleman of The Principia School (Saint Louis, MO), a 6-foot-3 combo guard, another prospect who has seen his recruitment take off lately. He is already scheduled for a visit during the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. McCasland and his staff are laying the groundwork for continued success, and these offers prove they are not afraid to go out and compete for the best young players in the country.
