Texas Tech's 'Six' comes in at No. 6 on ESPN's top 25 of the 2000s
College football is known for its excitement - the energy of the crowd, the traditions, and the intense rivalries. Every so often, a play occurs that transcends the game itself and becomes a moment etched in history. ESPN recently asked its college football writers to vote on the top 25 plays in the last 25 years, and one moment from a Texas Tech game landed at No. 6 — a play simply known as "Six".
"Six" was a signature play of the "Air Raid" offense, a system built on spreading the field and attacking deep. Designed by Coach Hal Mumme, it is built on throwing the ball frequently and getting it into the hands of a playmaker. Mike Leach, a student of Mumme's, perfected the Air Raid at Texas Tech and transformed the Red Raiders into a powerhouse offense. The stage was set in Lubbock when the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns came to town.
With just :08 remaining and down 33-32, Texas Tech QB Graham Harrell threw a dime to WR Michael Crabtree who made the catch at the 6-yard line. Instead of stepping out of bounds to stop the clock, Crabtree broke a tackle, crossed the goalline, and scored the winning touchdown. This didn't just secure a huge win for Tech, but also crushed Texas's dreams of a national championship and secured its place as one of the most iconic moments in college football history.
