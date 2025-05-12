Red Raider Review

Texas Tech cracks Top 10 in Andy Katz's latest power rankings

Texas Tech continues to be viewed as one of college basketball's top championship contenders ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Chris Breiler

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the flurry of offseason rankings and projections continue to flood the internet, one thing is clear: Texas Tech is viewed as one of the best teams in the country.

A good chunk of that confidence in Lubbock is due to the fact that star forward JT Toppin (the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year) announced he was staying at Texas Tech for one more season, thanks in part to a reported $4 million NIL deal. The Red Raiders also made some solid additions via the transfer portal, including former Washington State forward LeJuan Watts. Last season with the Cougars, Watts averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Although it looks like veteran forward Darrion Williams won't be returning to Texas Tech, the Red Raiders have plenty of firepower left in Lubbock to contend for another championship.

On Monday, college basketball analyst Andy Katz placed Texas Tech at No. 7 in his latest Power 37 rankings.

Beyond the roster, analysts have praised head coach Grant McCasland for the job he's done at Texas Tech so far. Although the hire was once met with some skepticism ahead of the 2023-24 season, there's no question that he's exceeded expectations in his first two seasons.

Here's what Katz had to say about McCasland's job at Texas Tech:

"Grant McCasland continues to ensure Texas Tech is a Big 12 and national contender. His teams play with purpose on every possession, share the ball, defend at a high clip and are one of the toughest teams to finish off. Expect Texas Tech to be in the national conversation for the foreseeable future."

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff

Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025

Texas Tech's $1 million NIL deal leads to historic championship season

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball