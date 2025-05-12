Texas Tech cracks Top 10 in Andy Katz's latest power rankings
As the flurry of offseason rankings and projections continue to flood the internet, one thing is clear: Texas Tech is viewed as one of the best teams in the country.
A good chunk of that confidence in Lubbock is due to the fact that star forward JT Toppin (the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year) announced he was staying at Texas Tech for one more season, thanks in part to a reported $4 million NIL deal. The Red Raiders also made some solid additions via the transfer portal, including former Washington State forward LeJuan Watts. Last season with the Cougars, Watts averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
Although it looks like veteran forward Darrion Williams won't be returning to Texas Tech, the Red Raiders have plenty of firepower left in Lubbock to contend for another championship.
On Monday, college basketball analyst Andy Katz placed Texas Tech at No. 7 in his latest Power 37 rankings.
Beyond the roster, analysts have praised head coach Grant McCasland for the job he's done at Texas Tech so far. Although the hire was once met with some skepticism ahead of the 2023-24 season, there's no question that he's exceeded expectations in his first two seasons.
Here's what Katz had to say about McCasland's job at Texas Tech:
"Grant McCasland continues to ensure Texas Tech is a Big 12 and national contender. His teams play with purpose on every possession, share the ball, defend at a high clip and are one of the toughest teams to finish off. Expect Texas Tech to be in the national conversation for the foreseeable future."
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff
Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025
Texas Tech's $1 million NIL deal leads to historic championship season