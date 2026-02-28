Texas Tech's JT Toppin shares first messages since season ending injury

LUBBOCK, Texas — It's been over a week since Texas Tech star forward JT Toppin was ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in his right knee against Arizona State.

Toppin released his first message since the injury ahead of No. 16 Texas Tech’s game against No. 4 Iowa State Saturday evening.

“I appreciate all the love and support during this tough time. I know I’ll be back stronger and better because of it,” wrote Toppin via a post on Instagram. “Thank you to Texas Tech, Coach Mac (Grant McCasland), support staff, and my teammates and the fans for bringing out the best in me every day. I’ll be this team's biggest supporter the rest of the way.”

A message from #TexasTech’s JT Toppin on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/PcaDNiDdoR — Jarrett Ramirez (@JarrettDRamirez) February 28, 2026

The Red Raiders have had to quickly adjust to life without the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year. Before his injury, Toppin led the nation in scoring, double-doubles, and rebounds. All while being named Big 12 Player of the Week four different times, and being named to the Wooden Award, and Naismith National Player of the Year lists. Texas Tech Head Coach Grant McCasland was emotional when talking about Toppin during his pre-game press conference before Tech’s win over Kansas State.

“JT Toppin is genuine, he's an unbelievable competitor, and he’s real. Being in the doctor’s office with him was crushing, really. It was a tough couple of days," said McCasland two days after the news broke. “I honestly believe it can make him stronger, and that's what I told our team and our group. I don’t know how to explain it. I can only tell you that I believe with all my heart that there is no accidents; this has a purpose. Whatever the purpose of it is, it's hard to see in the moment, but because of JT’s competitiveness, he will come back stronger from this. I believe it with all my heart, and I do believe that our team can get better from all this. I know that's hard for people to imagine, but it's gonna take JT being a part of it to happen.”

So far, Tech has not skipped a beat with Toppin on the sideline. The Red Raiders have won back-to-back games at home, getting their third-largest win of the season over Kansas State, and snapping Cincinnati’s four-game winning streak Tuesday. To jump into a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12.

Texas Tech’s biggest test without Toppin comes as the Red Raiders hit the road to face No. 4 Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, Saturday evening. The Cyclones have won three of their last four, boasting a plethora of talent on both sides of the floor under Head Coach TJ Otzelberger.

Nonetheless, the Red Raiders will be without Toppin on the court, but not completely off the floor, as Toppin reaffirmed he will be right there dominating just as he does on the floor as one of the best players in the country, but now as the biggest supporter the rest of the way for Texas Tech.

Tip-off between No. 16 Texas Tech and No. 4 Iowa State is set for 3 p.m. CST on CBS.

