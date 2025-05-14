Texas Tech transfer to visit Ohio State next week
After two years at Texas Tech and six years total at the collegiate level, Devan Cambridge was granted a 7th year of eligibility from the NCAA due to medical hardship. In his two seasons at Lubbock, Cambridge appeared in just 14 games as he battled through a knee injury.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, Cambridge is set to visit Ohio State next week.
Listed at 6-6, 210-pounds, the veteran guard has had quite the journey so far. He was listed as a three-star prospect coming out of high school by 247Sports, and he was considered to be the No. 6 overall player from the state of Arizona. He would ultimately sign with Auburn where he would appear in 91 games in three seasons. After his third year with Auburn, Cambridge transferred to Arizona State for a single season, appearing in 35 games. From there, Cambridge entered the portal once again and landed with Texas Tech.
Unfortunately his two seasons at Lubbock were the least productive of his collegiate career due to a season-ending knee injury in 2023. That injury continued to cause issues for Cambridge in 2024 as well, as he appeared in just six games.
Despite the injury issue, Cambridge is still drawing interest from plenty of programs around the country. In addition to Ohio State, Cambridge also told On3 he's heard from North Carolina, Arizona, Arizona State, Seton Hall, and Pepperdine.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech adds transfer portal prospect from Arizona State
Hype building for the return of Texas Tech QB Behren Morton
CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff
Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025
Texas Tech's $1 million NIL deal leads to historic championship season