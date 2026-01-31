UCF’s Physicality, and Clean Play Hand Texas Tech a Costly Road Loss

n an important Big 12 matchup that came down to the wire, UCF led for nearly the entirety of the game and was able to escape with a home win against a hot Red Raiders team. The Knights have quietly been a strong team in the Big 12, and from the opening tip they were the more physical side. While they shot an efficient clip from beyond the three-point line, their willingness to attack the paint and play through contact consistently kept Texas Tech on its heels.

Although UCF shot nearly 50 percent from both inside and outside the arc, the difference came down to possession and physicality.

Turnovers loomed large for the Red Raiders, who doubled the Knights’ total with 13 giveaways by the end of the game and struggled to protect the ball throughout. These miscues repeatedly stalled offensive rhythm and allowed UCF to dictate pace rather than react.

Rebounding told a similar story in this one. UCF dominated on the glass, out-rebounding Texas Tech 35–23. Even more damaging was Texas Tech’s inability to generate second chances, recording just four offensive rebounds. That disparity allowed UCF to limit extra possessions while creating its own, subtly but steadily tilting the game in its favor.

For Texas Tech, it's difficult to pinpoint the loss on just one person. This game was less about a breakdown of a particular player and more of a collective loss on the team against a UCF team that played a cleaner, tougher game than the Red Raiders from start to finish.

With that being said, it's hard to point the loss in the direction of JT Toppin. The star forward posted a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds, continuing to anchor the Red Raiders offensively even as the game slipped away. However, Texas Tech needed more support. Key contributors LeJuan Watts and Jaylen Petty were unable to match their recent production, combining for just 14 points in the loss. Against a physical UCF defense, that lack of secondary scoring proved costly.

Meanwhile, UCF continues to build a solid resume inside the Big 12. The Knights have stacked quality wins throughout the season, and adding a solid No. 11 Texas Tech team to that list only reinforces their status as a sneaky good squad capable of disrupting anyone on the right night.

For Texas Tech, theres little time to hangover from this loss. Texas Tech needs to bounce back in a big way as they host current No. 14 Kansas at home on February 2nd. Cleaning up turnovers and rediscovering their edge on the glass will be essential if they want to rebound from a loss that exposed just how thin the margin can be.

