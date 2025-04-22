Blue-Collar Grind: Texas Tech players launch lawn care service
In an era where multi-million dollar NIL deals receive much of the attention, there are other stories that are equally as deserving of that attention. That's certainly the case when it comes to a pair of Texas Tech teammates who've recently launched their own lawn care service.
On Tuesday, senior linebacker Gage Elder shared a post to his Twitter/X account promoting the service along with his teammate, Tanner Allen.
Elder, a native of Rockwall (TX), joined the Red Raiders as part of the 2021 recruiting class. As a junior, he appeared in four games and made his collegiate debut in a win over North Texas.
Allen, who's entering his junior season with the Red Raiders, is coming off of a sophomore campaign where he appeared in 10 defensive snaps in a win over West Virginia to close out the regular season.
While the pair will continue to battle for more reps on fall Saturdays, you've got to love the fact that they're also willing to put in the hard work off the field as well. That kind of blue-collar mentality can certainly go a long way toward achieving success on the football field.
