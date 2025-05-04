CBS Sports lists Big 12 coach among College Football's worst hires in last decade
This week, CBS Sports released its list of the 15 worst head coaching hires in college football over the last decade. And while there were certainly plenty of options to choose from, only one coach from the Big 12 conference made the cut.
Former Kansas head coach Les Miles took over the Jayhawks program back in 2019. The hope was that Miles would be able to recreate some of the magic he achieved during his time at LSU, a school where he won a national championship. But instead of success, Miles only brought controversy to Lawrence. In two seasons, Miles achieved a record of just 3-18. Worse yet, Miles and Kansas would ultimately part ways in 2021 after an investigation was launched into inappropriate conduct.
Here's what CBS Sports had to say about Miles at No. 2:
2. Les Miles, Kansas (2019-20)
Record: 3-18
Miles' hiring at Kansas came completely out of left field. He succeeded at LSU, competing in the ferocious SEC West, with one national title win and two SEC titles. When he was fired in 2016, it seemed like the then-65-year old Miles was content on calling it a career. The Jayhawks luring him out of retirement was stunning, to say the least. Things unraveled quickly, and in March 2021, he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into inappropriate conduct with female students while he was at LSU. Three days later, Kansas and Miles agreed to mutually part ways.
