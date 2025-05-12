CBS Sports reveals the most important game for Texas Tech in 2025
Following a highly active offseason that brought in arguably the top transfer portal class in the country, expectations are high for the football program in Lubbock.
The Red Raiders are in search of their first double-digit win season since 2008, one that could ultimately land them in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. But in order to do that, Texas Tech needs to navigate a tricky Big 12 schedule that includes several pivotal matchups. And given the fact that the Big 12 is only expected to send one team to the CFP this year, it's critical that the Red Raiders take care of business in conference play.
On Sunday, CBS Sports' Will Backus released his post-spring Top 25 and Texas Tech came in at No. 21. But beyond the post-spring ranking, Backus also revealed which game he thinks is the most important for the Red Raiders: Arizona State.
Here's what Backus had to say about that road matchup:
"Texas Tech stacked its roster with top transfer additions in the hopes of finally breaking through entering year four under coach Joey McGuire. While Arizona State won't be Texas Tech's first Big 12 game this season, it will likely be the Red Raiders' first test against a ranked conference opponent. How Tech handles the reigning Big 12 champion will help define the ceiling for the Red Raiders in 2025."
With the matchup at Arizona State set to take place on Oct. 18, it's entirely possible that the Red Raiders could enter that road contest at a perfect 6-0 on the season. And with tough tests against Kansas State, BYU, and West Virginia all occurring after the Arizona State game, Backus is right that the outcome in that one could set the tone for the remainder of the season.
Texas Tech currently holds a 3-2 all-time advantage over Arizona State. The Red Raiders are also riding a two-game winning streak, with the most recent win coming in 2024 by a score of 30-22.
