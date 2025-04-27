Denver Broncos extend camp invite to Texas Tech DB
The Denver Broncos have extended a camp invite to Texas Tech DB C.J. Baskerville. The transfer from San Diego State started 23 games for the Red Raiders during his two seasons in Lubbock.
As a senior, Baskerville finished as the third leading tackler on the team, accounting for 78 tackles and 2.5 TFLs. He also finished with a team-high four interceptions and four PBUs, and all four of his INTs came in conference play. His four interceptions ranked tied for 21st nationally in the NCAA during the 2024 season.
The 6-3, 210 pound Texas native is now hoping to continue his playing career at the next level, and it looks like the Denver Broncos are willing to give him a shot. Given how productive he was as a Red Raider, don't be surprised if Baskerville finds his way to playing on Sundays.
Via TexasTech.com:
- Appeared and started in all 13 games at safety
- Was one of seven players on the team to start in all 13 games and one of four to do so from the defensive side of the ball, joining fellow defensive back Maurion Horn and linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Ben Roberts
- finished as Texas Tech’s third-leading tackler with 78 stops, including 2.5 that went for a lost
- trailed only Rodriguez (127) and Roberts (83) for total tackles, which led the defensive backs room
- consistent ball-hawk with a team-leading four interceptions and four additional pass breakups
- all four interceptions came during Big 12 play with three of those being in wins
- recorded five or more tackles in nine different games with seven or more stops in seven contests
- credited with 895 defensive snaps played by Pro Football Focus, which led the defense
- publication awarded him a 76.1 grade in run defense, which was second on the team
- IN NCAA RANKINGS: ranked tied for 21st nationally for total interceptions (4) and 30th for interceptions per game (0.3)
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year
College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings